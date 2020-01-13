Vigil planned for Takoda Collins

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A community memorial has been scheduled to remember Takoda Collins, a 10-year-old boy who died on Dec. 13 at Dayton Children’s following what officials say was ‘extreme abuse.’

The vigil is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 19 from 2 pm to 3 pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church in the 100 block of N. Wilkinson St. in Dayton.

As a result of the death, Collin’s father, Al-Mutahan McLean, 30, of Dayton, was charged and pleaded not guilty to one charge of rape of a person under the age of 13, two counts of felonious assault (serious harm), and four counts of endangering children.

McLean’s girlfriend, Amanda Hinze, and Hinze’s sister, Jennifer Ebert, both pleaded not guilty to four counts of endangering children.

