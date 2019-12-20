Vigil held to remember homeless who have died

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A memorial vigil was held Friday to remember the homeless who have died in the Dayton area.
The vigil was held at Courthouse Square at noon and was attended by a number of local officials, including Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.
