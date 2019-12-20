Vigil held to remember homeless who have died

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Homeless Memorial Vigil in Dayton

Homeless Memorial Vigil in Dayton (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A memorial vigil was held Friday to remember the homeless who have died in the Dayton area.

The vigil was held at Courthouse Square at noon and was attended by a number of local officials, including Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS