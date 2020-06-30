Live Now
Vigil held for Valley View teacher battling cancer

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A candlelight vigil was held Monday evening to honor a Valley View teacher who is battling cancer.

Melissa Baker, a fifth-grade teacher at the intermediate school, has been fighting bile duct cancer over the past year.

She has been moved to hospice after taking a turn for the worse.

