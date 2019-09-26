Vigil held for teen killed in car crash weeks after getting license

ST. PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) Family, friends, and former teachers remember Evan Whitt as funny and outgoing. More than a hundred people showed up to a prayer vigil at Graham High School, where Evan was a sophomore, to pay their respects and honor him.

Mark Curtner, Whitt’s aviation teacher, says his student had just gotten his license a few weeks before Friday’s crash.

“It was raining, it was Friday right after school and I guess he hydroplaned off the road and hit a tree,” said Curtner. “It’s kind of a mother’s worst nightmare..you first get your license, now you’re out there driving and then there’s [an] accident,”

Three months ago, Whitt’s first cousin, 15-year-old Lucas Whitt was hit and killed by a car while riding his bicycle on State Route 58.

The community rallied again around the Whitt family to support them in their tough times with plenty of hugs, prayer and encouragement at the prayer vigil.

“He was just a kind caring kid. One of my best kids that I had in the class,” remembered Curtner.

Now, his aviation classmates are creating a memorial to represent Whit’s passion for flying.

According to Curtner, the students are restoring an old propeller blade and building a flower box as a recreation of Evan’s dream plane, an Alaskan bush plane with dark green trim.

Courtesy: Mark Curtner

“We designed this monument …even the freshmen kids thrived on designing and building it. I think he touched more hearts than what he ever thought he did,” said Curtner.

The memorial propeller will be displayed at a nearby airport in honor of Evan Whitt.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.