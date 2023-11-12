DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A candlelight vigil was held by family and friends for Cierra Chapman, who’s been missing since last December.

People came together at Sinclair Park on Saturday, Nov. 11, to raise awareness of Chapman’s disappearance and continue to hope for her return.

Chapman went missing Dec. 27, 2022, and was last seen at Westbrook Apartments around 4 a.m. that day. She leaves behind a son and beloved family.

The event was held in partnership with the Dock Ellis Foundation, a resource and support organization for those who have missing loved ones.

“The hope stays alive,” said Greg Baker, who is part of the support group, “You have to. Maybe one day we can bring everybody home. Just like my daughter, their daughter.”

Numerous searches have been conducted since her disappearance. The FBI and Crime Stoppers are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to finding Chapman.

Anyone with information regarding Chapman’s disappearance is asked to call 937-222-7867 or visit miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.