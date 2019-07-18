Vigil held for Graham student struck by car

ST PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Graham Local School district came together Wednesday to remember a friend and classmate who died over the weekend.

A vigil was held in honor of 15-year-old Lucas Whitt, who was killed after being hit by a car while riding his bike on SR-55 in Champaign County.

The district also offered grief counseling to students affected by his loss.

“Luke was a young man that was full of life. He enjoyed being with his friends and family. His constant ear-to-ear grin will be missed by all. Luke was a good young man,” said Vincent Spirko, Assistant Principal at Graham High School.

Visitation for Lucas is set for Thursday, July 18, in Urbana.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.