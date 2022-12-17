Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to correct the headline from Fairmont to Fairborn. We regret the error.

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — It was a somber night remembering a young girl taken too soon. The Fairborn High School community came together to honor a 17-year-old senior who was killed in a car crash Friday.

The senior was loved by many. Waylon Stegall, the Principal at Fairborn, said she was a straight-A student, a cross country runner, and involved in several clubs and organizations.

“Just a really overall wonderful, wonderful young lady, a great human. Not just inside the classroom, but outside the classroom as well,” Stegall said.

Her teachers will always remember her passion for learning and helping others. Michelle Lee teaches American Sign Language at the school, and spent the last four years by her side.

“This year, actually her schedule didn’t fit American sign language level four and she still wanted to be my student aid all year. She was going to be signing a part for the musical,” Lee said.

Her fellow classmates are still trying to process what happened. They held a candlelight vigil Saturday night to honor her life and lean on each other during this difficult time. A small memorial was started at the rock in front of the school, which was painted just for her.

“We did the rock earlier. She loved Harry Styles. And so just she’s so golden,” Lee said.

While the Fairborn community continues to grieve such a devastating loss, they will never forget the girl who touched the lives of everyone around her.

“Nobody could ever say anything unkind. And she had this quiet passion that attracted people to whatever she wanted to do, and she made an impact on so many lives. So we’re still in shock. But her legacy is going to continue…without a doubt,” Lee said.

Grief counselors will be on hand at the school on Monday for students.