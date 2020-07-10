Vigil held for coronavirus patients, health care workers

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of a Fairborn woman fighting COVID-19 held a prayer vigil Thursday near Kettering Medical Center.

Sheila Johnson’s family says the vigil was meant to recognize all coronavirus patients with families who are unable to visit, as well as health care workers.

“With our mother and a few others that she knows on the COVID floor, they were fine one day and the next day they were on ventilators, so it’s really important to stress: wear the mask, use the hand sanitizer, social distance,” said Johnson’s daughter Michelle Webre.

Sheila is currently on a ventilator. Her family says they are looking to hold another vigil in the next few weeks.