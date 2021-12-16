VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A 2 NEWS viewer helped facilitate a large fabric donation to a local volunteer group that makes quilts at no charge for service members.

In October, 2 NEWS Reporter Kelley King featured a story about the “Library Piecemakers,” a group that creates quilts for the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Denise Hazlett of Beavercreek saw the story and helped orchestrate a donation to the quilting group.

The spread of fabric came from Hazlett’s parents’ neighbor who recently died. She was an avid quilter and left behind an abundance of fabric that her husband was trying to get rid of.

“I had looked at the fabric and I knew there was all this Americana stuff,” said Hazlett. “Military runs real deep in our family. And when I saw the news, channel 2, the first thing I thought of was to call to see if I could get some of the fabric maybe donated. I did not expect to this extent.”

Hazlett was able to get $1,000 worth of patriotic fabric for the Library Piecemakers.

“It gives me goosebumps. I’m just very proud to be able to give this so our veterans will know a little bit of love and comfort,” said Hazlett with a smile.

“We are delighted to have this tremendous donation. Again, it was somebody who was a viewer,” said Nonda Harvey of the Library Piecemakers, who helps coordinate Quilts of Valor efforts locally.

The Library Piecemakers began meeting at the Vandalia Library in 2017 and sewing together. In their first year, they made three quilts. In 2021, they made 45 quilts. Since they first started, in total they’ve made roughly 120 quilts for the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

“All of these volunteers put their effort into it,” said Nonda. “We have a total of about 50 different volunteers who take part in one step or another — making blocks, putting together quilt tops, quilting, binding, labeling, and participating in the presentations.”

With this most recent donation, they will be able to make 30-40 quilts in the new year for veterans or active duty service members.

“It’s a tremendous sacrifice they make. Even if–Some of them will say ‘I was only behind a desk.’ But you know, in many cases, they sacrificed their youth. They sacrificed their innocence. They gave in order for us to sleep well at night,” said Nonda.

For information about volunteering with the group, or for veterans who wish to receive a Quilt of Valor, email Nonda Harvey at charvey3@woh.rr.com.