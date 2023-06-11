DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Construction projects happen year-round, but CenterPoint Energy is having projects in many areas of the Miami Valley that could impact you.

Projects are currently happening and planned for the upcoming future for multiple counties. According to the CenterPoint Energy Pipeline Projects Map, Ohio counties included for projects include Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby. Wayne County, Ind. is also included to see projects around the Richmond area.

On the map, construction crews are shown to have completed numerous projects in local cities like Dayton, Fairborn, Kettering, New Paris, Richmond, Ind., Piqua, Troy and West Milton.

“Our ongoing investments in our natural gas infrastructure remain a top priority for our company as we strive to provide our customers and communities with safe and reliable service,” Vice President of Indiana and Ohio Gas, Ashley Babcock said. “These improvements will also help reduce operational emissions as we continue our journey toward a cleaner energy future.”

During construction, CenterPoint Energy says there could be times where your street could be temporarily blocked as construction crews work during the pipeline replacement projects.

The energy company asks people driving near the construction sites to do so slowly with caution. Area residents and children are asked to stay a safe distance from crews so they can safely work and repair the pipelines across the different cities and counties.