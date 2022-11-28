Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have released bodycam footage showing the wreckage after a car was hit by a train in Clark County Saturday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on the tracks by Fletcher Chapel Road and Fletcher Pike in Harmony Township. Around 6:37 p.m. a train drove through the intersection, colliding with the stopped car.

The driver was able to escape the vehicle uninjured before the crash, but the car was destroyed by the collision. OSHP bodycam footage shows the car on its side, doors crushed by the impact.

At this time, it is unknown why the car was stopped on the tracks. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.