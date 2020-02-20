VIDEO: Woman attempts to escape Montgomery Co. Jail by climbing into ceiling

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Surveillance footage from the Montgomery County Jail captured the moments a woman tried to escape by climbing into the ceiling of a waiting area.

In the video, 42-year-old Jessica Boomershine can be seen using a chair to climb up into the ceiling. A handful of other occupants in the room watch the whole thing unfold, alerting nearby guards to the situation.

Within seconds, the ceiling gives way and Boomershine crashes through and dangles for a moment before a guard grabs her legs to get her down.

Boomershine was already facing charges for kidnapping and assaulting an elderly man in Miamisburg.

She now faces additional charges of escape and vandalism.

