Video visitation now available in Montgomery County Jail lobby

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Jail has updated its visitor policy during the pandemic.

The jail said each inmate will now be allowed two 30-minute jail lobby video visits a week, with only one allowed per day. Jail lobby visits are free for inmates and visitors.

Sheriff Rob Streck said the jail offers video visitation already, but the jail lobby visits are more accessible.

“A lot of people don’t have laptop computer or computers in their homes, or phones that they can visit on,” said Streck. “So at least now they can come downtown and sign up and visit their loved ones.”

Visitors are required to practice social distancing and wear masks during jail lobby visits.