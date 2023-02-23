DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Tecumseh Local Schools bus driver is being hailed a hero after saving a student who was almost hit by a car on Thursday afternoon.

In the video above, you can see a car speed around the right of the bus right as a student is about to exit.

The quick-thinking bus driver, April Wise, yells and pulls the student back by his bookbag just in time to prevent disaster. The incident happened in the 2800 block of State Route 235, according to school officials.

Superintendent Paula Crew said the school is sharing the video to celebrate the driver’s heroic actions.

She also is encouraging drivers to use this as a cautionary tale and to avoid passing school buses to keep everyone safe.