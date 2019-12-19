Surveillance video catches suspects breaking and entering at Dayton Rent-A-Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A breaking and entering incident at a Dayton Rent-A-Center was captured on surveillance video, and now police are asking for your help to track down the suspects.

Officials say it happened around 5:30 am on November 26 at the store located at W. Siebenthaler Avenue.

The suspects can be seen running off with merchandise, though police have not disclosed what was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call 937-333-COPS, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

