DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — New police bodycam video shows the moment that a Dayton police officer, stopped at a red light in his cruiser, was rear-ended by a suspected drunken driver Friday morning.

The crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. on Wayne Avenue in Walnut Hills.

After the crash, bodycam video shows the officer getting out of his cruiser to speak with the driver, a 42-year-old man who is suspected of driving while intoxicated.

Both he and the officer were reportedly treated for minor injuries at Miami Valley Hospital and released, according to a release from the Dayton Police Department.

Charges in the incident are pending.