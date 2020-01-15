VIDEO: Suspect wanted in connection with 2 armed robberies in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have released surveillance footage showing a suspect accused of two armed robberies over the weekend.

The first robbery occurred around 1:30 pm at the Family Dollar on North Gettysburg Avenue, while the second happened at 7:40 pm at the Dollar General on South Gettysburg Avenue.

In both incidents, the clerks were robbed at gunpoint.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 937-222-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

