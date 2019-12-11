VIDEO: Suspect strikes cruisers during police pursuit

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Dash cam video from Miami Township police captures a pursuit that ended with a suspect crashing their car while traveling the wrong way on I-75.

Around 6:30 pm Monday, police attempted to pull over a suspect’s car after reports of a burglary in Miami Township.

The suspect took off, and a Springboro cruiser and unmarked police vehicle joined in a pursuit.

They tried to get on I-75 southbound before turning around, striking two cruisers. The suspect eventually headed the wrong way on I-75 northbound.

Miami Township police say they stopped pursuing the vehicle at this point. The car went on to crash in the median on I-75 and I-675, near Austin Landing.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

Police tell 2 NEWS they have a suspect, but could not immediately say if they were in custody.

