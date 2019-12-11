VIDEO: Suspect strikes cruisers during police pursuit

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Dash cam video from Miami Township police captures a pursuit that ended with a suspect crashing their car while traveling the wrong way on I-75.
Around 6:30 pm Monday, police attempted to pull over a suspect’s car after reports of a burglary in Miami Township.
The suspect took off, and a Springboro cruiser and unmarked police vehicle joined in a pursuit.
They tried to get on I-75 southbound before turning around, striking two cruisers. The suspect eventually headed the wrong way on I-75 northbound.
Miami Township police say they stopped pursuing the vehicle at this point. The car went on to crash in the median on I-75 and I-675, near Austin Landing.
The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.
Police tell 2 NEWS they have a suspect, but could not immediately say if they were in custody.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
