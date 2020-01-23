VIDEO: Suspect fires shots into car outside EJ’s Lounge

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police have released surveillance video of a shooting outside EJ’s Lounge in the hopes of identifying the suspects involved.

The shooting happened outside the bar on Airway Road around 1 a.m. on Friday, January 17. In the video, you see a black car pull into the frame and someone inside fires several shots into a white vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police say that black vehicle is also linked to a shooting that took place roughly three and a half hours later on Kipling Drive in Dayton.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Riverside Police at 937-233-1801.