Suspect wanted for 3 robberies arrested Thursday night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect wanted in connection with three robberies is now in custody, according to Dayton Police.

Dayton Police asked for help from the public Thursday tracking down a man suspected of robbing several businesses over the past five days.

Officials released surveillance video showing the suspect during a robbery at the Zip Drive Thru on May 22. He is also believed to have robbed the UDF on Woodman Drive on May 18 and the Vapor Haus on Watervliet Avenue.

In the Vapor Haus and Zip Drive Thru robberies, the suspect threatened employees with a knife.

The suspect has not yet been formally charged.

