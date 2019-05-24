Suspect wanted for 3 robberies arrested Thursday night
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect wanted in connection with three robberies is now in custody, according to Dayton Police.
Dayton Police asked for help from the public Thursday tracking down a man suspected of robbing several businesses over the past five days.
Officials released surveillance video showing the suspect during a robbery at the Zip Drive Thru on May 22. He is also believed to have robbed the UDF on Woodman Drive on May 18 and the Vapor Haus on Watervliet Avenue.
In the Vapor Haus and Zip Drive Thru robberies, the suspect threatened employees with a knife.
The suspect has not yet been formally charged.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Dayton community celebrates 'An Afternoon of Love, Unity, Peace & Diversity'
The NAACP President Derrick Foward tells 2 NEWS the location of the celebration is significant, as the park is named after Dayton civil rights activist W.S. McIntosh.Read More »
-
Hundreds rally against KKK-affiliated group at Courthouse Square
Demonstrations remained peaceful on Main Street. A small handful of people were seen carrying rifles, but the crowds did not become violent.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Another round of storms on Sunday
Damaging winds and large hail are the primary severe weather threats.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
3 taken to hospital after Darke County crash
Around 8:45 am, Darke County deputies along with Tri-Village Rescue and New Madison Fire Department responded to the intersection of US-36 and SR-121 for reports of an accident with injuries.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Crews searching for man reported missing out of Huber Heights
72-year-old Kash Sewell, Jr., left on foot from the 7500 block of Rustic Woods just after 11 am Saturday and has not been seen since.Read More »