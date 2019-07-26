VIDEO: Smoke from tire fire can be seen for miles

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters are battling a tire fire at an Enon trucking company Friday.

The fire started around 9 am Friday at Howard Trucking on Haddix Road, according to fire officials. Enon Fire has called in several other departments for mutual aid in an effort to get the blaze under control.

It is not yet known what set the tires ablaze. There have not yet been any injuries reported.

The smoke can be seen in Springfield, Beavercreek and Huber Heights.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.

