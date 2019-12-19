Video shows officer being dragged by van during traffic stop

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Newly-released dash cam video shows an officer being dragged by a van during an attempted traffic stop.

More than two weeks later, police are still looking for the suspect involved.

On December 3, the driver of a stolen van tried to run over police officers and drove off from the scene. Moments later, the vehicle was spotted on Gettysburg Avenue near Maywood Avenue and police tried to pull the driver over.

In the video, you see one occupant get out of the car upon the officers’ request, but another remains in the van.

Suddenly, the driver takes off and an officer hung on, being dragged for about 50 yards before he was able to free himself.

He suffered minor injuries.

Dayton Police say because of the violent actions the suspect took against officers, they are releasing the teen’s name.

16-year-old Teasean Winn stands about 5’10” tall and weighs 153 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 937-222-STOP.

