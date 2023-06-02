Video courtesy of the Ohio Department of Transportation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – ODOT traffic cameras show the moment a semi-truck lost control and fell off an overpass, resulting in the deaths of two people.

According to the Dayton Police Department, Jason and Rickey Loyer were driving the truck north on I-75 around 4 a.m. Thursday when Jason Loyer lost control of the vehicle. The truck struck the guardrail and bridge wall before tumbling over the side and landing on the embankment next to Stanley Avenue.

Both men were killed in the crash.

At this time, it is unknown what caused Jason Loyer to lose control of the vehicle.