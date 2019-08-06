VIDEO: Semi fire shuts down I-75 SB near Dryden Rd.

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – I-75 southbound was shut down at mile marker 49 Monday night due to a semi fire.
Moraine Police tell 2 NEWS that the left lane has since reopened and traffic is beginning to flow again.
Video sent in by a viewer shows the front of the semi fully engulfed in flames.
Moraine PD could not disclose any other details. We are working to learn what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.

