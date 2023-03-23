Video provided by the Clark County Combined Health District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were injured on Tuesday after a propane tank fell in Springfield, causing massive flames to erupt across the worksite.

According to the Springfield Fire Rescue Division, workers were moving a 2,000-gallon propane tank while on the scene of a renovation project at the old Children’s Home Complex at 525 East Home Road.

The propane cylinder fell and the valve was sheared off, sending propane flowing across the ground until it found an ignition source and exploded in multiple locations.

(Springfield Fire Rescue Division)

Fire crews brought the fire under control within 30 minutes, however, several buildings in the area were severely damaged, as were three workers’ cars. Three workers were also injured in the explosion.

Two workers were flown to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, and the third was treated and released at the scene.