VIDEO: Police chase Miami Twp. shooting suspects

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Dash cam footage shows police following a truck on I-75 after a shooting outside a Miami Township hotel Wednesday.

READ MORE: Search continues for person of interest after shooting at Miami Twp. hotel

The truck gets off the highway and a chase ensues once a Moraine cruiser turns their lights on.

The vehicle runs through an intersection before crashing. One suspect runs away, but police were able to stop him. Another person of interest remains on the loose.

