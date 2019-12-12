VIDEO: Person of interest wanted in connection with cell phone store robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police need your help to find a person of interest in the case of a cell phone store robbery earlier this week.
They say the man is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Cricket Wireless store located at 763 Troy Street on December 10 around 6:30 pm.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Dayton Police at 937-333-COPS, or if you'd like to remain anonymous, leave a tip with Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
