DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has just released footage of a police chase in Dayton that happened on Wednesday, May 3.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Patrol Aviation Section collaborated with officers from the Dayton Police Department to apprehend multiple suspects. Authorities said the suspects had attempted to flee DPD officers during a vehicle pursuit.

Footage from the Aviation Section shows officers chasing a black car through a Dayton neighborhood. The suspects drove through multiple stop signs and continued to drive recklessly before the suspects bailed out and ran on foot. Both the driver and the passenger were arrested.