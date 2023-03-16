DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released aerial video of a chase after suspects attempted to elude officers from the Dayton Police Department.

According to the OSHP, the Aviation Section of the OSHP collaborated with the Dayton Police Department in February to track suspects as they fled from pursuing officers. On February 14, officers pursued the driver of a Chevy Malibu through a local neighborhood.

Two suspects then left the car and fled on food. According to the video, one of the suspects dropped a firearm shortly before they were apprehended. Police have not released why the suspects were wanted at this time.