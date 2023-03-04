DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dashcam footage shows the moment several cars went off the track as a Norfolk Southern train passed through Springfield, Ohio.

According to a spokesperson for Norfolk Southern, approximately 20 cars of a 212-car train derailed while traveling south through Springfield. The company said no one was injured in the derailment and that no hazardous materials were involved.

Saturday evening, a viewer submitted a video of the derailment to our partners at WJW. The footage shows several cars leave the track and strike a pole by the intersection with the road.

According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Patrol (OSP), OH-41 at I-70 is closed to traffic, along with Bird Road.