VIDEO: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest.

In a Facebook post, the office said three vehicles were set on fire on Oneida Avenue, Embury Park Road, and Ome Avenue on Nov. 20. In addition, two other vehicles nearby were broken into and had items stolen the same evening.

Police said the video shows a person of interest on Oneida Avenue at approximately 2:14 a.m.

If you have any information about the person of interest shown in the video please contact Detective O’Connell at 937-890-3430 or oconnellp@mcohiosheriff.org.