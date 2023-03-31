DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Middletown police released new video of a pursuit that happened last week.

The chase began just before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. The released video is a first look at the dash cam footage from one of the cruisers.

The video shows Middletown police pursuing a silver Ford F-150. Officers tried to stop the truck on Central Avenue, but the driver, 22-year-old Christopher Spicer reversed into a marked patrol unit then took off eastbound at high speed.

Spicer ran a red light, where the truck then crashed into another car. The truck then flipped and rolled to a stop. Shortly after, police say Spicer jumped out the truck and ran.

He was arrested at the scene. Police found narcotics and firearms in the truck.

Spicer was taken to Atrium Medical Center where he was medically cleared and then taken to Middletown City Jail.

He was booked on multiple charges, including two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Drug Abuse, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Having Weapons Under Disability, Fleeing or Eluding, Driving Under Suspension, Obedience to Traffic Control Devices, Fictitious License Plates and Reckless Operation.