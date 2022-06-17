MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Storyful) — A police officer in Miami Township, Ohio, helped to rescue a distressed fawn trapped in a sunken patio area on Tuesday, June 14, according to officials.

Footage posted by the Miami Township Police Department shows an officer working with a man to rescue the fawn.

The officer is seen climbing down to the deer and using a blanket to help the agitated animal to safety.

Once free, the fawn is seen running toward nearby trees.

Watch the full bodycam footage in the video player above.