Video courtesy of Miami Valley Today

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase through Piqua while driving in reverse.

According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, officers attempted to pull over 63-year-old Christopher Morrison for a traffic stop on South Street, when the man allegedly began to flee the scene while in reverse. During the chase, police say, Morrison reached speeds of at least 45 mph.

Continuing to drive backward, Morrison turned onto Candlewood Boulevard and made his way around one curve before losing control of his vehicle. The Miami Valley Today reports that Morrison collided with a tree and spun his vehicle before stopping in front of a nearby home.

Morrison attempted to run away from the crash but was quickly caught by the pursuing officers. Piqua Police say Morrison is now facing charges of driving under the influence, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and resisting arrest. He is currently being held on a $20,000 bond.