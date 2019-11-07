VIDEO: Law enforcement lines hospital walls in honor of Det. Del Rio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Detective Del Rio’s brothers and sisters in blue said their final goodbyes on Thursday as they lined the hallways of Grandview Medical Center ahead of his organ donation surgery.

“Earlier today, hundreds of police officers including dozens of DEA agents gathered at Grandview Medical Center to honor and bid farewell to our colleague who one final time acted to save lives through the generous gift of organ donation,” said Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl.

A very emotional moment for everyone involved, remembering the hero who served the Dayton community for 30 years.

Del Rio also serving as a DEA task force member when he was shot in the line of duty serving a drug-related search warrant Monday night.

Thursday, Chief Biehl asked the community to continue keeping the many law enforcement agencies he benefited in their thoughts, prayers, and care as well as the countless lives he touched.

“We have not even begun to adjust to a personal or professional life that does not include Jorge’s presence. And that is even truer for his family, friends, loved ones who were blessed to know Jorge and benefit from his warm and generous spirit,” he said.

Jorge leaves behind his wife, Kathy, five daughters, three granddaughters, and another grandchild on the way.

