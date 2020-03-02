VIDEO: John Legend pledges food desert support for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield native, John Legend said he will volunteer to work with the City of Springfield officials to find a solution to the Food Desert that will be created with the closing of Kroger on South Limestone Street.

Legend said TAC – The Abilities Connection, a non-profit organization located in Springfield, Ohio, has partnered with the City of Springfield to act as a community connector in providing access to food and groceries following the closure of the South Limestone Kroger store. TAC will provide a free shuttle service from the Kroger on South Limestone Street to the Kroger located on East Main Street beginning on March 7th, 2020.

The announcement was posted to TAC’s YouTube channel Monday.

Kroger has committed to providing funds for transportation purposes to ensure that the community has access to food.

“TAC is honored to partner with the City to serve our community in a time of need,” said Jim Zahora, CEO of TAC – The Abilities Connection. “We value our social responsibility as good cooperate citizens and strongly believe in community stewardship. This is home for us and we all must work together.”

“The Abilities Connection is a strong community partner that’s committed to making our city an even better place to live, work and play,” said City Manager Bryan Heck. “We couldn’t be happier that they have stepped forward to provide this essential service to our community. TAC’s partnership in this effort is a testament to the amazing things we accomplish in this community by working together.”

The shuttle service will run on Wednesdays from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. For more information and a full schedule of the shuttle service visit The Abilities Connection website.