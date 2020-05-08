Video honors Montgomery County law enforcement as pandemic cancels annual memorial

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Association has released a new video about its annual Memorial Ceremony, which had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

The nonprofit group is dedicated to helping the family and coworker survivors of the county’s fallen officers.

“This is a very crucial time of year for the nation’s law enforcement community,” says Executive Committee Member and Butler Township Police Chief John Porter. “May 15 is ​Peace Officers Memorial Day, which falls within ​National Police Week. Due to the coronavirus a number of national events had to be canceled, and in following suit we also canceled our local Memorial Ceremony that was scheduled for May 8th.”

Instead, the group produced a video to not only honor Montgomery County’s fallen heroes, but to give their loved ones, and even new audiences, a way to experience the event.

The video features past events and traditional law enforcement observances such as the Memorial Procession, American Flag folding, and Fallen Officer Roll Call. A segment is dedicated to the loss of Detective Jorge Del Rio, who would have specifically been honored at this year’s event.

#COVID-19 forced cancellation of Mont. Co. LE Memorial Ceremony. Tonight at 6:30p we join #CaravanofLights to honor 40 area officers who've made the ultimate sacrifice, including our Det. J. Del Rio & Oakwood Off. C. McCormick. Caravan ends with #GoodNightLights @DaytonChildrens pic.twitter.com/guouzeLbbD — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) May 8, 2020

The group’s new website can be found here, and details the ways members take care of their own, such as the annual Memorial Ceremony and awarding college scholarships. You can also find a list of fallen officers’ names, law enforcement agencies, and end of watch dates.

Additionally, you can find information about the group’s plan to build a permanent outdoor memorial to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep their communities safe.