VIDEO: Flames erupt as Dayton man sets victim’s car ablaze

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a man wanted for arson and improper discharge of a firearm.

A homeowner’s surveillance video captured the moments Jordan Gay poured gas on a car and lit it on fire in the 1800 block of Kammer Avenue.

Jordan Gay

Powerful video shows Gay calmly walk up to the victim’s truck and begin pouring gasoline down the windshield. Flames erupt shortly after and Gay runs off, all while smoking a cigarette.

The victim comes out of his home a short time later and moves another car in his driveway away from the blaze, and as he does so, a suspect believed to be Gay drives by and fires shots at the man.

The victim was not injured.

Gay was sentenced to five years in jail, but cut off his ankle monitor and never showed up to start serving his sentence.

A warrant is now out for his arrest, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

