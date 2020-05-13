VIDEO: Englewood Police help ducklings cross busy street

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – An Englewood police sergeant came to the rescue of a mother duck and her little ones Tuesday as they tried to cross a busy roadway.
A passing motorist who was concerned for the ducklings’ safety flagged down Sgt. Follick, who briefly stopped traffic on Main Street at Taywood Road to make sure they could cross safely.
“File this under, ‘other duties as assigned,’” stated the Englewood Police Department, who posted a video of the scene on Facebook.
The department noted that the sergeant came to the ducklings’ aid despite them walking outside the designated crosswalk.
