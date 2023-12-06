Video above courtesy of the Miami Township Police Department

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — With the help of a drone, Miami Township police officers were able to find two suspects in a theft.

According to the Miami Township Police Department, officers were responding to a felony theft in progress on Dec. 3.

The suspect vehicle had reportedly fled before police arrived on the scene.

The Miami Township Police Department reported the vehicle was found “a short distance later” and police attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspects then fled on foot.

A drone was deployed and a heat signature was found several minutes later.

Officers were then able to locate both of the suspects hiding in the woodline and they were taken into custody without further incident.