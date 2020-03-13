HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released new details Thursday surrounding a deadly officer-involved shooting in Harrison Township over the weekend.
The incident happened March 7 when two deputies were investigating a parking complaint at La Cross and Ontario avenues.
Newly-released video shows one of the deputies approaching a red Durango. The man inside drives toward the deputies, and one of them fires their weapon, striking 43-year-old Gary Brown.
Brown then crashed into a nearby fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
One of the deputies sustained injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle, while the other deputy was not injured.
Both deputies are on paid leave and have completed a psych evaluation. They are expected to return to duty.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Miami Valley schools preparing to close after Governor’s executive orders
- Video, details released surrounding Harrison Twp. officer-involved shooting
- Steps being taken to protect lawmakers from coronavirus
- Walt Disney World closing amid coronavirus pandemic
- Lawmakers question effectiveness of new travel restrictions