Video, details released surrounding Harrison Twp. officer-involved shooting

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released new details Thursday surrounding a deadly officer-involved shooting in Harrison Township over the weekend.

The incident happened March 7 when two deputies were investigating a parking complaint at La Cross and Ontario avenues.

Newly-released video shows one of the deputies approaching a red Durango. The man inside drives toward the deputies, and one of them fires their weapon, striking 43-year-old Gary Brown.

Brown then crashed into a nearby fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the deputies sustained injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle, while the other deputy was not injured.

Both deputies are on paid leave and have completed a psych evaluation. They are expected to return to duty.

The shooting remains under investigation.