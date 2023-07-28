DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is on the run after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen car Sunday, July 23.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies in Harrison Township spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Turner Road near North Main Street. The suspect fled deputies, leading them on a chase on Riverside Drive.

Deputies followed the suspect into Dayton, at which point the suspect continued at high speeds before they collided with an uninvolved car at the intersection of Homewood Avenue and Richmond Avenue.

The suspect ran from the crash on foot, and remains on the loose, the sheriff’s office said. This incident remains under investigation.