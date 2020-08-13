VIDEO: Dayton Police release dash-cam of chase, crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police have released video of a chase that ended in a crash in July on Valley Street.

The chase began around 11:30 a.m. July 31 when officers spotted a suspect wanted in connection with an assault. The suspect led officers on a chase through Dayton before coming to an end on Valley Street just north of Stanley Avenue. The suspect car was struck when it ran a red light, hitting another car. The suspect then lost control and spun.

Several cars were involved in the crash but no injuries were reported.

Police said at the time they believed the car the suspect was driving was stolen. In the video released by police, you can see the suspect giving up without a fight after the car he was driving crashed.