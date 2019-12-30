VIDEO: Crews rescue juveniles from Shawnee Lake

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released new video this week showing crews rescuing two boys who fell through the ice at Shawnee Lake.

READ MORE: 2 juveniles rescued after falling through ice at Greene Co. lake

Body camera footage shows first responders pulling the boys to safety just outside of Jamestown last Monday.

Witnesses tried to reach the two with ropes and called 911. Emergency crews were on the scene just before 1:30 pm and the boys were rescued within a few minutes.

The boys were taken to the hospital following the incident.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.