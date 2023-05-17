DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officers were surprised Tuesday night when a car drove through part of a taped-off crime scene.

Dayton Police and Fire reported that Tuesday night, officers were investigating a shooting on Philadelphia Ave when a car drove past multiple cruisers with flashing lights and through part of the taped-off crime scene.

“This is very dangerous for our officers,” the post says. “When you see the police out with the scene tape do not drive through it.”

Police are now searching for the car involved.