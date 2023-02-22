DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews had to pull a car out of a hole in the road after a woman drove into a Dayton construction zone on Wednesday.

Police said a woman driving a silver car struck several signs before driving through the intersection of South Jersey Street and Burkhardt Avenue. Workers ran up to the car, waving their arms and signaling the driver to stop. The car then continued into the intersection and landed nose-first into an eight-foot-deep trench in the road.

Crews used a large tow truck to haul the car out of the hole, 2 NEWS crews on the scene said.

The driver was brought to Miami Valley Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.