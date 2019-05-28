VIDEO: Brookville High School heavily damaged in storms
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) - Brookville High School took a big hit in Monday night's storms.
A 2 NEWS viewer sent drone video that shows the roof was ripped from the building and several doors were blown out.
Homes around the school also received massive damage.
