Local News

VIDEO: Brookville High School heavily damaged in storms

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 04:27 PM EDT

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) - Brookville High School took a big hit in Monday night's storms.

A 2 NEWS viewer sent drone video that shows the roof was ripped from the building and several doors were blown out.

Homes around the school also received massive damage.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Your Local Election Headquarters

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local