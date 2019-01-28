CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - An armed robbery was captured on surveillance cameras and police are asking for your help identifying the suspect.

Police say on January 26 around 10:00 pm a man walked into Nick's Food Mart in the 7900 block of N. Main Street and robbed the store.

In the first video, you can see the suspect enter the store and pull a hat down over his face as he pulls a weapon and points it at the clerk.

In the second, video you see him point the weapon at the employee and place a bag on the counter. The clerk takes cash from the register and places it in the bag.

You then see the employee hand the suspect several packs of cigarettes, which the suspect drops as he exits the store.

The suspect is described as a black man with a thin or average build. He was wearing a dark gray ski mask, black coat, black pants with a blue verticle stripe and white athletic shoes.

The suspect was last seen running south on N. Main Street.

If you recognize the suspect in these videos you are asked to call Clayton Police at 937-836-3500.

