Victory Project sends weekly care packages to 40 young men they serve

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local after school program is making sure kids have everything they need during this pandemic. The Victory Project is sending out weekly care packages, and they are asking for the community’s support.

The Executive Director of Victory Project, Dylan Pohl, said they are in their third week of sending out these care packages to the 40 young men they work with and said they will continue to do it as long as they can every week during this stay at home order.

Pohl estimated they have sent out about 100 care packages to the 40 students. He said in these bags are everything from hygiene items, cleaning supplies, food and every single time, they add a Kroger gift card.

Pohl said Victory Project tries to teach selflessness and they do that normally through bible study, life skill and tutoring classes.

He said since this stay at home order, Victory Project has had to close its doors but that through these care packages, they get to continue their mission.

They send out life skill packets in the care packages and Pohl said they get to show these young men in our area that even though they can’t meet in person, they are still being thought about and cared for by the victory project.

“Some of these students with a lot of employers closing down temporarily, there may be a gap in some pay and so just to be able to be an asset to them by providing some of those items, we just want to help any way that we can,” said Pohl.

He said they’ve had many donations from local corporations like the Connor Group and the Dayton Foundation and it is helping these kids and their families during this difficult time.

They are asking any community members that want to help to sign up for donations.