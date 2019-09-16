Parents file federal lawsuit against Springboro Schools, former PE teacher

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The parents of 12 first grade students have filed a class action lawsuit against Springboro Schools and former physical education teacher John Austin Hopkins.

The class action lawsuit was filed in federal court Friday against the Springboro Community City School District, former superintendent Daniel Schroer, Clearcreek Elementary principal Carrier Corder, and former physical education teacher John Austin Hopkins.

Hopkins, 25, was indicted in June on 36 counts of gross sexual imposition, which are all third-degree felonies. Hopkins was a physical education teacher at Clearcreek Elementary and Springboro Intermediate at the time of the incidents.

During the investigation, the the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office found through video evidence that Hopkins allegedly had some sort of physical contact with 88 female first grade students at Clearcreek.

Among the actions that Hopkins is accused of are having girls sit on his lap or straddle him in a sexual nature, touching the buttocks, and place his hand inside the shirt. According to Warren County David Fornshell, all the incidents took place in the gymnasium at Clearcreek Elementary.

The 36 counts of gross sexual imposition involve 28 different children.

In Ohio, a count of gross sexual imposition, if convicted, holds a maximum prison sentence of five years.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages to the families, as well as requiring Springboro Schools to “develop or adopt curriculum for purposes of training all staff in the identification and prevention of child abuse.”

2 NEWS has reached out to Springboro Schools for comment but have not received a response.

